Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,080,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,620. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.65. The company has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

