Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,410,000 after purchasing an additional 875,601 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,304,000 after buying an additional 715,487 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,154,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,527,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,702,000 after buying an additional 518,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 773,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,377. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

