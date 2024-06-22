Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,092. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.22. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.