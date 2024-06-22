Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in KLA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in KLA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock traded down $13.04 on Friday, reaching $816.55. 1,995,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,910. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $876.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $744.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $670.90. The stock has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.