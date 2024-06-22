Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 495 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,537,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,796. The company has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.15 and its 200 day moving average is $227.79. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

