Apella Capital LLC Buys New Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 930 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Express by 10.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,026 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 43.6% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of American Express by 717.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,012,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.65.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.30.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

