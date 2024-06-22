Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $177,500.54 (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $62.31 million and approximately $177,500.54 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $4,060.87 or 0.06336818 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 15,345 tokens. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr’s Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

