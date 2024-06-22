Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Tops $304.66 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $304.66 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009448 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,273.74 or 0.99984098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012306 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005322 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00076159 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03102569 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 315 active market(s) with $9,257,523.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars.

