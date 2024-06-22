Analyzing Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) & Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) and Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wal-Mart de México and Almacenes Éxito’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wal-Mart de México $49.69 billion 1.19 $2.91 billion $1.77 19.15 Almacenes Éxito $4.90 billion 0.14 $25.20 million N/A N/A

Wal-Mart de México has higher revenue and earnings than Almacenes Éxito.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wal-Mart de México 0 0 1 0 3.00 Almacenes Éxito 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wal-Mart de México and Almacenes Éxito, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dividends

Wal-Mart de México pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Almacenes Éxito pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Wal-Mart de México pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Wal-Mart de México and Almacenes Éxito’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wal-Mart de México 5.90% 27.77% 12.35% Almacenes Éxito N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wal-Mart de México beats Almacenes Éxito on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores. The company operates Despensa Familiar and Palí discount stores; Paiz, La Despensa de Don Juan, La Unión, and Más x Menos supermarkets; Bodegas, Maxi Bodega, and Maxi Palí stores; and Walmart hypermarkets in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador. In addition, it imports and sells goods; develops properties; and manages real estate companies. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Intersalt, S. De R.l. De C.v.

About Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito S.A. operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities. In addition, the company engages in the credit facilities, insurance, money transfers and remittances, mobile phone services, trade tourist package trips and tickets, repair and maintain furnishings, paperwork, and energy trade activities; acquisition and building commercial premises for establishing stores, malls, or other locations; investing in property, promoting, and developing various kinds of real estate projects; and leasing of premises. Further, it invests in shares, bonds, trade papers, and other securities; enters into firm factoring agreements; and distributes oil-based liquid fuels through service stations, as well as alcohols, biofuels, and natural gas for vehicles and other fuels used in the automotive, industrial, fluvial, maritime, and air transport sectors. Almacenes Éxito S.A. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Envigado, Colombia. As of January 19, 2024, Almacenes Éxito S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Super Selectos El Salvador.

