Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Price Target at $115.58

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.58.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $92.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.10. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
