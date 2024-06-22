Analysts Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) PT at $46.00

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

