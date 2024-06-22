Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 0.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $441.26. The stock had a trading volume of 838,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,360. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $444.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $426.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.60.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

