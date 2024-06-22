Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Lifted by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 116.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $440.88. 838,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,564. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $444.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $426.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

