American National Bank Purchases 527 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

American National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,281. The firm has a market cap of $402.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $270.19.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

