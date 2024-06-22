American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up about 3.2% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.07% of American Electric Power worth $33,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in American Electric Power by 6,900.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 43,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,914,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,046. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.92.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

