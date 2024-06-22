American Battery Materials (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Trading Up 33.3%

Shares of American Battery Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 851,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
American Battery Materials Trading Up 33.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.
About American Battery Materials
American Battery Materials, Inc is a renewable energy company, which engages in the extraction, refinement, and distribution of technical minerals. It also intends to acquire mining claims that historically reported high levels of lithium and other tech minerals. The company was founded by Raymond J.
