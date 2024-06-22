Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.91

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.91 and traded as high as $33.57. Ameresco shares last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 318,244 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

Ameresco Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,145,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,909,000 after acquiring an additional 36,303 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ameresco by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 176,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,890,000 after buying an additional 110,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after buying an additional 297,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $22,650,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

