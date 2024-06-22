Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $700.03 million, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.13.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.76 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $239,296.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $225,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $140,961.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,368.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $239,296.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

