Allied Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,457 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,457 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. TNF LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,139 shares in the company, valued at $939,746.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,139 shares in the company, valued at $939,746.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,405 shares of company stock valued at $187,859. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EBMT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.00. 5,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,757. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EBMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

