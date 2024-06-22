Allied Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for approximately 2.3% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $73.35. 8,655,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,614. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

