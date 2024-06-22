Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.94 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 3.8% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $327.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,265,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,043. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The stock has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.13.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

