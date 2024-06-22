Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.01 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 2.9% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.5 %

WFC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.10. 62,733,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,456,566. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

