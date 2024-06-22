Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.39 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 2.5% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,544,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.1% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 80.5% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.7 %

DE traded down $6.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.04. 2,450,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.54 and its 200 day moving average is $386.59. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $353.15 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

