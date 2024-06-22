Aleph Zero 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.38 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $163.30 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 261,489,788 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

