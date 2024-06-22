Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Increased by Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 357,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,204,000 after purchasing an additional 22,702 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 243,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,440. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

