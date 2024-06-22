Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,828 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 3.0% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.3 %

AEM traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,421,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,322. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

