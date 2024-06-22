Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Lowered to “Inline” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

AVTE opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $32.42.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at $125,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,700.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 11,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $309,571.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,109.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,398 shares of company stock worth $2,696,369 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,052,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

