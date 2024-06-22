Aerodrome Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $125.19 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $125.19 million and $19.15 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aerodrome Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,114,025,031 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,114,025,030.5002015 with 506,377,708.6487429 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.70749945 USD and is up 3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $23,246,616.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aerodrome Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aerodrome Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.