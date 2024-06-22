Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) Stock Price Down 25%

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.
Advanced Oxygen Technologies Company Profile
Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. It also engages in the distribution and sale of security straps and tie downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Randolph, Vermont.
