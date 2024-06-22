Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 845,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,929,000 after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 19,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 348,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

AMD stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.23. 61,334,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,649,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.71 and its 200-day moving average is $163.66. The company has a market cap of $260.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

