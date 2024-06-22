Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 77,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 811.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $161.23. 61,294,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,089,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

