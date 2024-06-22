Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives $112.14 Average PT from Analysts

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,215,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 82,920 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $8,274,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth $5,667,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,809,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

ADUS stock opened at $118.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.98. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $119.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

