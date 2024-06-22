Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.09.

Accenture Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ACN traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.98. 8,481,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,425. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.26. The company has a market cap of $207.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

