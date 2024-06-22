Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Eldred Rock Partners LLC

Eldred Rock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 5.2% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,832,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,481,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.15 and a 200-day moving average of $337.26. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $207.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.09.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

