80,224 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 80,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,252,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,334. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $121.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

