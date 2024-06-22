7,660 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

VBK opened at $248.65 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

