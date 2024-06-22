6,937 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Acquired by O Connor Financial Group LLC

O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFEB. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,269,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 82,847 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 735,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 76,796 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 97,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 54,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,332,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of PFEB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.06. 15,509 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

