4,290 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,290 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 55,459 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.82. 12,610,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,950,909. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.77.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

