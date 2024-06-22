4,182 Shares in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Purchased by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,327,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

Corpay Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CPAY stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,775. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.39 and a 12-month high of $319.94.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

