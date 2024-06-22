3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $327.46

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 327.46 ($4.16) and traded as low as GBX 327 ($4.16). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 327 ($4.16), with a volume of 818,913 shares trading hands.

3i Infrastructure Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 333 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 327.47. The company has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 879.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.39.

3i Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.95 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,243.24%.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

