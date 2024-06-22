3,027 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 263.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 72.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 5.9% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 4,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on NICE from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.62.
NICE Stock Up 0.0 %
NICE stock opened at $164.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.51. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About NICE
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
