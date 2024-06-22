25,116 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Purchased by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,116 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $129,427,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,235,291 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $102,833,000 after purchasing an additional 544,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.1 %

RIVN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.32. 33,064,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,826,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.01.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rivian Automotive

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.