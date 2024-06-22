2,220 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 141,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,540,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 155,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,114,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8,233.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 10,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMD traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.23. 61,334,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,649,304. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.60 billion, a PE ratio of 237.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.71 and a 200-day moving average of $163.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

