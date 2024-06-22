2,164 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 285,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,441,260,000 after purchasing an additional 125,522 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

UNP stock opened at $226.11 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.06 and a one year high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.96 and a 200-day moving average of $240.49.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.75.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

