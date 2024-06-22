17 Capital Partners LLC Takes $458,000 Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.05. 269,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $71.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.009 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

