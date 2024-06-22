17 Capital Partners LLC Takes $319,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIOO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.19. 36,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,143. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.69. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $102.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

