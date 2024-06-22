17 Capital Partners LLC Sells 90 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

17 Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 2.0% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MLM traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $544.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,280. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

