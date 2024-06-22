17 Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:XENE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,961. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

