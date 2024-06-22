17 Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. Blackstone accounts for 1.2% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after buying an additional 14,396,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $708,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,828 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $290,514,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $124.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,209,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,062. The firm has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.04. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.40 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.