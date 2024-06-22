17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $225,000 in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stevard LLC lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,025.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.67. 106,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,140. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $76.18.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.